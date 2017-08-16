 »   »   » Here’s Why Divyanka Tripathi Fears Of Having A Daughter…

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Divyanka Tripathi is extremely upset and disturbed after learning about the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh on Independence Day. She says that she now fears to have a daughter.
In a series of tweets, the actress has questioned PM Narendra Modi about his 'Beti Bachao' campaign which failed right on the Independence Day! Read the tweets...
Divyanka Asks ‘What Independence Are We Talking About?’
The actress shared the news wrote, "Why don't we give gruesome punishments for gruesome crimes? Yet another rape!What independence are we talking about?"
Women Must Stop Voting!
"Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in!"
क्या बेटी बचाओ?
"क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ। बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँ बेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला?"
70 Years Of Independence Hasn't Set Us Free!
When a fan disagreed with her views (that women should stop voting), the actress replied, "For what must we vote? 70 years of independence hasn't set us free! All parties must WAKE UP NOW! Every woman deserves security!"
Divyanka Tweets To PM Modi
"प्रिय @narendramodi जी,#स्वच्छताअभियान के अंतर्गत इस रेपिस्ट नामक कचरे से निजात दिलाइए। घूरे में जी सकते हैं। इन भेड़ियों के डर के साथ नहीं।"
‘Can’t Promise My Daughter A Free Life’!
One of her fans agreed to her tweets, but said that it is important to educate boys and girls, the actress replied, "We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life!"