 »   »   » Here’s Why Divyanka Tripathi Fears Of Having A Daughter…

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Divyanka Tripathi is extremely upset and disturbed after learning about the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Chandigarh on Independence Day. She says that she now fears to have a daughter.

In a series of tweets, the actress has questioned PM Narendra Modi about his 'Beti Bachao' campaign which failed right on the Independence Day! Read the tweets...