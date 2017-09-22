 »   »   » Hina Khan Approached For Bigg Boss 11!

Just nine days are left for Bigg Boss 11 premiere, and the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Many celebrities have been approached, but none have confirmed the reports of their participation.

According to latest report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan has been approached for the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 11.

Earlier, when there were rumours of Hina Khan being approached for Bigg Boss 11, the actress had denied it. But, now, Tellychakkar source confirms that the makers had indeed approached the actress. The source even added that the actress is getting a big paycheck for it!

It has to be recalled that Hina Khan had said that she is big fan of the reality show and has been following the show. But she has always maintained that she would never do the show.

Well, it has to be seen whether Hina will agree do the show or not!

Hina Khan underwent a major transformation and shed her sari-clad image after she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later participated in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

There were speculations that Colors have finalised Hina Khan as the winner as the channel is planning to invest upon Hina to be the new face of the channel! But, the actress refuted the rumours.

It was even said that the actress is approached for Rashmi Sharma's next, Tawaif, on Colors TV. Now, this too, turned out to be a rumour, as she is not doing the show.

What do you think, will the actress do the reality show? Hit the comment box to share your views...