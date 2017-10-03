 »   »   » Hina Khan Celebrates Her Birthday In Bigg Boss 11 House

Bigg Boss 11 was premiered yesterday (October 1). This season, 18 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finalist and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan was one among the celebrity contestants, who entered the house.

Hina Khan celebrated her birthday in the house yesterday (October 2). Along with Hina, another contestant, Benafshah Soonawalla too, celebrated her birthday in the BB house. Bigg Boss sent them a yummy cake, and both of them enjoyed celebrating their birthdays with other contestants.

Bigg Boss official page had shared a video in which Hina and Benafsha are seen celebrating their birthday.

In an interview to a leading daily, Hina had said, "I am really sad that I will be celebrating my birthday with strangers in the house. I don't know how it would be inside and whether I will get a chance to bring in my day or not."

But, before entering the house, Hina Khan had a pre-birthday celebration with her rumoured boyfriend, Rocky, and close friends.

Team Hina Khan shared a few pictures from Hina's pre-birthday celebrations and wrote, "@realhinakhan's close friends Rocky Jaiswal, Rohan mehra & Kanchi singh gave her a pre-birthday surprise party before she entered #BiggBoss11 house!"

Well, we wish Hina, a belated happy birthday.