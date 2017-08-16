 »   »   » Hina Khan’s ‘Vande Mataram’ Or Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘Hey Gopal Krishna’ – What’s Your Pick?

Television actresses Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have already impressed the audiences with their acting skills. Now the beautiful actresses have turned singers with their latest songs.
Recently, we reported about Saathiya actress, Devoleena releasing her first album during Krishna Janmastami. Just a day later, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan sang Vande Mataram, which is now breaking the internet.
Hina's Surprise For Fans
A day ago, Hina Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Surprise". On the occasion of Independence Day, she shared a video clip of her song ‘Vande Mataram' and wished everyone. The actress is lauded for her singing and the song is going viral!
Hina Khan's Rendition Of Vande Mataram Is Going Viral
Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day!! Recorded this track at the very last minute... Hope you all like it! Watch the whole video at 1:30PM on News18 India - @deshkadevar @news18india #VandeMataram #IndependenceDayIndia."
Hina Loved Singing Vande Mataram
Regarding her singing debut, Hina, who is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, was quoted by IE as saying, "I loved singing Vande Mataram on this glorious day, that is our Independence Day. It was a privilege."
Hina Adds...
"Generally, we get a lot of opportunities to sing other songs but I couldn't miss the chance of singing Vande Mataram. I didn't practice at all. I just went for the recording yesterday."
Hina Says It Was A Fabulous Experience
"It was the first time that I sang with live musicians. I had no clue how it works but it felt nice to sing. It was a fabulous experience."
'We Felt So Proud Of Our Country'
She further added, "When we were singing especially the signature phrase, it felt a wave of patriotism ran in the studio. Our blood was rushing, we felt so proud of our country. I could feel that we all were thumping on the floor."
Hina Wants To Undergo A Profession Training
The actress wants to take up singing in future and is planning to undergo a professional training. She said, "Honestly, I met so many musicians yesterday, and otherwise also, people have told me my voice doesn't need auto-tuning and my voice is so good that if I haven't learnt music, I should."
Devoleena's Singing Debut
On the other hand, Saathiya actress, Devoleena, who released her first song, ‘Hey Gopal Krishna' on Janamastami is also praised for her singing talent.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘Hey Gopal Krishna’
Saathiya actress told an entertainment portal, "It (the song) was something that I wanted to present as a gift to Lord Kanha and also my fans, who have been messaging and requesting me to sing."
How Did The Album Happen?
She further added, "I have literally grown up listening to stories and deeds that Lord Krishna was responsible for. Every night, my mother would tell me a bedtime story about Kanhaji and I strongly feel that me grabbing Saathiya and Gopi's character was his way of blessing me. So why not dedicate a bhajan to the Lord?"
Is Devoleena Open To Playback Singing?
When asked if she was open to playback singing, she added, "Why not? I believe that music is the purest form of art. And one gets addicted to music as it tends to bring about a positive change in the energy around you."