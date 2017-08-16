 »   »   » Hina Khan’s ‘Vande Mataram’ Or Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘Hey Gopal Krishna’ – What’s Your Pick?

Television actresses Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have already impressed the audiences with their acting skills. Now the beautiful actresses have turned singers with their latest songs.

Recently, we reported about Saathiya actress, Devoleena releasing her first album during Krishna Janmastami. Just a day later, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan sang Vande Mataram, which is now breaking the internet.