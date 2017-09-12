 »   »   » Hotness Alert! 7 Droolworthy Pictures Of Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma

Recently, Bollywood film, Ragini MMS got a digital makeover. ALT Balaji's Ekta Kapoor is set to release the new web-series, Ragini MMS Returns that features the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Karishma Sharma.
A few days ago, Ekta shared the teaser poster and wrote, "Guess who is back and aah whose's back!! @altbalaji." She also shared another poster revealing the actress' name, and wrote, "So #ragini is back n it's the v attractive @karishmasharma22 s back!" Read on to know about the actress, web series and also watch the promo of the show...
Karishma Sharma’s Popular TV Shows
Karishma Sharma was first seen in Pavitra Rishta as Pia Arjun Kirloskar. The actress was also seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Raina.
Karishma Sharma In Bollywood Film
The actress, who hails from Delhi, was seen in Bollywood film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as Tina, and in a web series, Life Sahi Hai.
Karishma Super Active On Social Media
Karishma is super active on social media. The actress' saucy videos and pictures gained so much attention that she was even labelled as the queen of Instagram! Have a look at some of her Insta pictures....
Karishma Looks Dreamy In Pink Dress
Sharing this picture, Karishma wrote, "Your worst battle is between what you know and what you feel. Dress by - @eyecandy_kempscorner."
Karishma’s Hot Avatar
Sharing this picture, Karishma wrote, "It's never about the destination , it's about the journey and how you enjoy it !!!! Keep spreading love and happiness ❤️ Shot by - @ag.shoot."
‘Bold & Beautiful’
Posting this picture, Karishma wrote, "I feel bad for the people who never go crazy!"
Karishma To Play An Important Role In Ragini MMS Returns
Karishma Sharma will be seen playing an important role on Ragini MMS Returns. The web series will also have another hottie, Riya Sen.
