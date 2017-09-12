 »   »   » Hotness Alert! 7 Droolworthy Pictures Of Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma

Recently, Bollywood film, Ragini MMS got a digital makeover. ALT Balaji's Ekta Kapoor is set to release the new web-series, Ragini MMS Returns that features the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Karishma Sharma.

A few days ago, Ekta shared the teaser poster and wrote, "Guess who is back and aah whose's back!! @altbalaji." She also shared another poster revealing the actress' name, and wrote, "So #ragini is back n it's the v attractive @karishmasharma22 s back!" Read on to know about the actress, web series and also watch the promo of the show...