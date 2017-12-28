 »   »   » INSIDE PICS Of Surveen Chawla’s Fairytale Wedding In Italy: The Actress Opens Up About Her Marriage!

Recently, television actress, Surveen Chawla shocked everyone by announcing her marriage on social media. She shared a picture and wrote, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale❤️... #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings."

The actress opened up about her Italian wedding. Also, read on to know how she met her partner, Akshay...

Surveen & Akshay According to reports, Surveen met Akshay through a common friend in 2013. Soon after, they fell in love. They got married in 2015, in Italy. Surveen’s Fairytale Wedding In Italy Surveen was quoted by BT as saying, "Yes, I am married. I have known Akshay for long." She added that Akshay hates media glare and is a simple guy. He respects her individuality and understands her profession. She added that Akshay has made her a better person. Surveen’s Dream Wedding In Italy The actress further added, "It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family." Surveen & Akshay’s Wedding Was A Close-knit Affair It was an Italian wedding for the couple. Only families and a few industry friends attended the wedding. She further told BT, "In a quintessential Indian wedding, the couple is surrounded by guests. But we wanted the day to ourselves; the idea was to enjoy each and every moment with each other and with those who matter the most." Surveen’s White Wedding "Also, I always wanted a white wedding in a chapel located in a castle. Fortunately, Akshay shared the same dream and that's how we zeroed in on a picturesque castle in Northern Italy. It took me six months to finalise the venue. Since I am a die-hard romantic, there was no other way I would have done it." Surveen Writes... Sharing this picture Surveen wrote, "Our promises, Our Vows!!.... Our most prized possession...... Our Togetherness❤️💍💐#happilymarried #dreamwedding #love #eternalbliss #giveusyourblessings. Reportage Photography: @dsvisuals."

(Images Source: DS Visuals, Instagram)

