 »   »   » Is Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Going Off Air?

Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been hitting the headlines since inception. The show has been in news for the cast, story, costume and what not!

When Gul Khan announced the show, the audiences expected something big. They wanted their favourite jodi - Barun and Sanaya Irani back. But, Gul surprised the viewers by bringing Shivani Tomar onboard, which didn't go well with the audiences.

The viewers requested and even demanded the producers and makers to consider Sanaya. But, the channel and the producer went ahead with the show, as a result the show garnered low TRPs.

Gul Khan even made integration of IPKKND with her popular show Ishqbaaz, but that too didn't work. When the producer took to Twitter and asked fans to guess what's she up to next with Barun and Nakuul Mehta, there were reports that the viewers will get to watch another episode with Barun and Nakuul.

It was said that the viewers will get to watch the rivalry between Advay (Barun) and Shivaay (Nakuul). But the recent news has shocked us.

According to India-forum report, the show might go off air soon! It is said that the channel has decided to pull the show off air owing to low ratings. The team might wrap up its shoot on September 15!

But Gul Khan has denied the reports. She was quoted by the website as saying, "Let all the news be there. I am not responding to anymore rumours."