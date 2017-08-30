 »   »   » TV Snippets: Is Ishqbaaz Going off Air; Beyhadh Spoiler – Arjun Takes Saanjh On A Romantic Date!

Television's popular shows Ishqbaaz and Beyhadh are keeping the audiences engaged. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to bring new twists on the shows. But, the fans were shocked with the latest rumours that randomly started doing the rounds.
There were reports of Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz too, going off air in October. Read on to know more...
Ishqbaaz: Shivaay & Anika To Get Married
The viewers are aware that Ragini and Vikram have exit the show and even Pinky is out of Shivaay and Anika's lives. Soon, the couple will get married.
Apart From ShivIka, Om-Gauri & Rudra-Bhavya Too, Reunite!
Also, the two other pairs of Ishqbaaz - Omkara-Gauri and Rudra-Bhavya would follow the suit and the show might end on a happy note.
Gul Khan Confirms The Show Is Not Going Off Air
But, relax guys! Nothing as such will be happening. The producer of the show Gul Khan assured the same. She was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Let's not promote rumours more by giving quotes."
ShivIka Wedding
Currently on the show, the family is getting ready for Anika and Shivaay's grand wedding. Dadi will be seen asking the couple to maintain some distance until the marriage!
Beyhadh Latest Update
On Beyhadh, Maya has got Arjun kidnapped, while Saanjh is in search of him. Maya's plan backfires as the goons who kidnapped him, hide him in a cold storage box to punish him, although Maya pleads them to spare him!
Beyhadh Spoiler
Saanjh recuses Arjun from the goons. Once Arjun and Saanjh reach home, Arjun decides to take Saanjh on a date. He takes her to the place where they first met.
Arjun Takes Saanjh On A Date
While Arjun tries to be romantic, Saanjh behaves casually! The dhaba will be decorated and Arjun will be seen gifting a bouquet to Saanjh.
Arjun & Saanjh
Arjun and Saanjh order tea, but the former ends up spilling some on himself. Saanjh offers to clean his shirt, but Arjun says that he is not wearing anything under the shirt!
Story first published: Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 18:45 [IST]
