 »   »   » Is Sunil Grover Making His Comeback With Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri’s The Drama Company?

Sunil Grover disappointed his fans by exiting from The Kapil Sharma Show. Although his fans have given up hope on him joining Kapil's show, they are waiting to watch him on the small screen.

There were reports that Sunil might make a guest appearance on Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company. But so far we haven't seen him on the show.

Recently, Sudesh Lehri shared a video that featured him and Sunil Grover. The video was captioned, "He is Back..... @whosunilgrover. #SudeshLehri #SunilGrover"

Well, before jumping into any conclusion, you should watch the video...

He is Back..... @whosunilgrover #SudeshLehri #SunilGrover A post shared by Sudesh Lehri (@realsudeshlehri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

In the video, Sudesh says that the viewers will get to watch them together on a show soon. They are going to watch Poster Boys. Sunil Grover interrupts and says that they can catch them together in the movie hall!

Well, again Sunil has disappointed his fans. The viewers will have to wait for some more time for Sunil's small screen appearance, we guess!