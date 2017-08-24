 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actors Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna On Farah Khan’s New Show!

Yes, you read it right! Farah Khan will be back on television with a new show on Star Plus. She will be seen hosting the Indian version of Lip Syn Battle. The shooting of the show starts today (August 24).

The two celebrity contestants will have to lip sync to a popular Bollywood song. Whoever croons the best wins the round. According to the latest report, the favourite jodi of television and Ishqbaaz actors, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna will be part of the show.

Ishqbaaz Actress Aditi Gupta RULING Social media with STYLISH Avatar

If sources are to be believed, Maniesh Paul, Malaika Arora and Mika Singh have confirmed to be part of the show. There are also reports that the makers are planning to rope in Mika's brother Daler Mehndi with him.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Farah herself will be getting her B-Town friends like Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan for the show."

Well, it will be interesting to watch our favourite stars on a new show! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Also Read: Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Vikram Kidnaps Anika; Will Shivaay Rescue Her?