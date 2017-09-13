 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Actress Additi Gupta Says She Is Enjoying Being Single!

Additi Gupta, who was seen in Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz, says she is happy being single. The actress talked about herself and marriage plans.
Describing herself, the Qubool Hai actress said that she is fun loving person and loves experimenting. She says that although she is confident, she often gets confused about silly things like clothes or outfits. Read on to know more...
How Additi Balances Personal & Professional Life?
Additi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I mostly mess up. Like if I had said anything wrong professionally. I sulk about it as I bring my problems back home."
Additi Adds…
"Be it my partner or my parents they can see me sulking. And other way if personally I'm not fine, people on the set of my TV show can read on my face."
‘Acting Is My Passion’
"But yes, while I'm working I forget all as acting is my passion and I enjoy it. When I am playing a character I'm not Additi and I am totally the character I'm playing. I'm very punctual and concern about my commitments."
Additi’s Marriage Plans?
"I don't feel I should plan about my marriage so early. But yes my parents wish to see me settled. My relatives, people around and neighbours keep asking my parents about my marriage plans. Such questions are sometimes funny, irritating and also make you blush (laughs)."
Additi Is Enjoying Being Single
Additi further adds, "I'm happy being single after breakup. As of now I'm not dating anyone but enjoying being single."