 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Actress Nehalaxmi Iyer Clarifies That She & Leenesh Mattoo Are ‘Just Friends’!

Recently, there were reports that Ishqbaaz actors Nehalaxmi Iyer and Leenesh Mattoo are in love! It was said that the actors who were paired opposite each other on the show, are seeing each other in real life too!

We had reported as to how Leenesh turned fitness guru for her and found a comfort level which is seldom seen between couples! Although, Leenesh chose to not to comment on their relationship, Neha clarified the reports.

Neha was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Leenesh is a very good friend and there is nothing more than that."

The actress was previously dating Tejas Nagvekar, who is not from the Television industry. Apparently, they broke up six months ago. When she was asked about her previous relationship, she confirmed that they have parted ways.

Neha was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "We have parted ways and I do not want to comment anything on this for now. At this point of time, all I want to do is to focus on my career."

Well, Leenesh and Neha fans must be disappointed to know that the couple is not dating! But, we can't deny the fact that Leenesh and Neha looked great together.