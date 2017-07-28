 »   »   » What! Ishqbaaz In Kannada; Nakuul Mehta Is Chuffed To Watch The Trailer!

These days, popular shows are being dubbed in other languages! Ishqbaaz has been one among the popular shows of television. Although the show couldn't top the TRP charts, it is definitely the viewers' favourite.

The show has been entertaining the Hindi viewers. Now, Kannada viewers too, will be able to watch the show in their language. If you guys are thinking that the show is dubbed in Kannada, then you are wrong.

The show is being remade in Kannada, which will be aired on Star Suvarna! Nakuul Mehta was pleased to watch the trailer.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Nakuul wrote, "Chuffed to watch the trailer of the official remake of our show #Ishqbaaaz in Kannada @StarSuvarna -->"

Chuffed to watch the trailer of the official remake of our show #Ishqbaaaz in Kannada @StarSuvarna -->https://t.co/jXLGWaSJEy — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 26, 2017

The Kannada version of Ishqbaaz is titled as 'Sathyam Sivam Sundaram'. The official remake of Ishqbaaz in Kannada is being directed by Sudharsan Srinivasan.

Already two promos of the show have been revealed and both the promos are almost similar (in terms of story and costume) to Ishqbaaz promos.

Ishqbaaz is the story of three brothers and their love tracks. It has to be seen whether the makers would change the story according to the South audiences or retain the original story.