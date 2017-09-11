 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta & Mansi Srivastava Miss Surbhi Chandna On Her Birthday

Surbhi Chandna, popularly known as Anika from Ishqbaaz, is ringing in her birthday today (September 11). Since the actress is off to a vacation, her Ishqbaaz co-stars are missing her on her special day.

Surbhi's colleagues took to social media to wish the actress on her special day. Read on....

Nakuul Mehta Nakuul shared a picture snapped with Surbhi and wrote, "Birthday love to you @SurbhiChandna ! Ghar aaja pardesi Tera desh (Malvani) bulaaye re!" Shrenu Parikh Posting a picture snapped with Surbhi, Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Chandu ji happy birthday! Tum itni hi jhalli raho itni hi khush raho... 😘❤️" Mansi Srivatsava "Happy birthday to this #Dope chick @officialsurbhic 😘😘😘😘 You are being missed on your birthday here . 😑😑🤗🤗🤗" Surbhi Jyoti "Happy birthday chanduuuu 🎂😘 you are one of my most favourite people.. so stay the way you are coz I almost love everything you do except for your cheap excuses and reasons when it comes to plan something 😑 but no matter what I love you for who you are and I'll keep doing that 🤗🤗" Alekh Sangal Alekh Sangal posted Surbhi's picture and shared a lengthy and adorable message for the birthday girl. He praised the actress and wrote, "Seemed like an opportune day to post these pictures with the birthday girl. Here's wishing this shining star a very Happy Birthday. You are absolutely adorable to say the least..." Surbhi Chandna Is On A Vacation The actress, who is currently on vacation, shared a few pictures on her social networking account. With the pictures, it looks like the actress is having the best birthday ever.

