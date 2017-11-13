 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Bag Another Award!

Ishqbaaz's actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna are winning accolades for their performances on the show. Their crackling on-screen chemistry is keeping the viewers engaged to the show. Nakkul and Surbhi, popularly known as ShivIka (screen name) by their fans, have already won a few awards at various awards ceremonies.

Nakuul and Surbhi won Best Jodi Awards at Star Parivaar Awards 2017. Also, Nakuul won Best Actor (Popular) Awards at ITA Awards 2017. Now, both Surbhi and Nakuul have won Best Jodi Award at SBS Telebration. Check out their pictures...

Nakuul Mehta Bags Award… "Growing up, science was never my strength. This would make my Chemistry professor so very proud... . Our third 'Best Jodi' honour of the year for what we hear is 'crackling chemistry'. Never have we tried to analyze it cause it works best when you don't know what makes it special. @officialsurbhic 💣" Nakuul Wrote… "Thank you @sbsabpnews for this love. Now over to Emmy's to take a cue from this & start a brand new category for Television. #Ishqbaaaz #Shivika." Surbhi Chandna Bags Award Surbhi shared this picture and wrote, "Hello again .. we are BACK with yet another BEST JODI AWARD.. Thank you @sbsabpnews for making our night.." Surbhi Wrote… "... i know this magical chemistry physics and biology will be always effortless cause you have me opposite you SSO taking all the non stop sneeze and non sanitized hands ♥😂 YAY to US P.s- In case you are looking for my award its up there happily shining bright on SSO's head #ISHQBAAAZ#bestonscressnjodi#SHIVIKA." Karan Patel’s Award! According to Nakuul Mehta's Insta story, Karan Patel too, bagged an award. Nakuul collected the award on Karan's behalf and says he even thanked Shahrukh Khan (Karan is a big fan of SRK)!

