 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Shivaay’s Plan To Make Anika Confess Her Love Fails;Tej & Svetlana Re-enter Oberoi Mansion

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's reunion story. As the viewers know, Ragini and Pinky, who were against Shivaay and Anika's reunion, will not trouble them anymore.
Now, the family members are all set to get Anika and Shivaay married. But before marriage, the viewers will get to watch a few romantic and funny moments between the couple. There will also be a lot of twists with Tej and Svetlana's re-entry the Oberoi mansion.
Shivaay’s Drama
In the upcoming episode, Shivaay and the family members plan to make Anika confess her love. Shivaay decorates the house and organises a party.
Shivaay Allergic To Flowers
He also keeps a basket of yellow flowers in front of Anika. She will throw those flowers at Shivaay. Apparently, he will be allergic to the flowers, and acts as if he is dying!
Shivaay Gets Caught!
He assumes that Anika will tell those magical words, when she watches him die. Initially, Anika falls for it, but later she finds allergy tablets in Shivaay's shirt and gets to know that he is faking it.
Shivaay’s Plan Fails
Shivaay wants Anika to tell, ‘I love you', but since she gets to know Shivaay's drama she doesn't tell him. Shivaay and Anika's nhok-jhok continues!
Tej & Svetlana Re-enter The Oberoi Mansion
But, their argument will be interrupted as they get to know that an outsider has entered Oberoi mansion. They will be shocked to know that the outsider is none other than Tej, who comes to the house as Peter D'Souza.