 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Shivaay’s Plan To Make Anika Confess Her Love Fails;Tej & Svetlana Re-enter Oberoi Mansion

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's reunion story. As the viewers know, Ragini and Pinky, who were against Shivaay and Anika's reunion, will not trouble them anymore.

Now, the family members are all set to get Anika and Shivaay married. But before marriage, the viewers will get to watch a few romantic and funny moments between the couple. There will also be a lot of twists with Tej and Svetlana's re-entry the Oberoi mansion.