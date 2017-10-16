 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Ajay To Trouble Gauri; Omkara Comes To Her Rescue!

Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Ajay To Trouble Gauri; Omkara Comes To Her Rescue!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to the show. Recently, we saw Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) realising his mistake of misunderstanding Gauri.

Omkara decides to apologise to Gauri and bring her back to the Oberoi mansion. Read on to know the upcoming twist . . .

Omkara In Sardar's Avatar

As we know, Omkara has changed his avatar and is staying at Gauri's house. He will also be invited to Gauri's best friend's engagement.

Gauri's Friend's Engagement

Gauri is happy for her friend, who has always been with her. She will be seen dancing and enjoying at her friend's engagement ceremony.

Omkara Jealous

Apparently, Gauri's friend's house is damaged, and hence the engagement ceremony is taking place at Gauri's house. The bidaai will also happen from Gauri's house itself.

Ajay Misbehaves With Gauri

But, a guy named Ajay will be seen misbehaving with Gauri. Omkara, who is at the event, feels jealous. Ajay is Gauri's friend's would-be's brother.

Omkara Comes To Gauri's Rescue

Also, while dancing, Gauri's "dori" gets loosened; he pushes Gauri towards the corner and ties the dori. Ajay even blackmails Gauri that if she does not listen to her, he will not let her friend's marriage happen!

Omkara, Gauri & Ajay

Well, Omkara managed to save Gauri from getting insulted. But now, it has to be seen how will he save her from Ajay!

Story first published: Monday, October 16, 2017, 18:57 [IST]
