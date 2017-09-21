 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT: Anika & Gauri Get Into Trouble; Goons Attack Bhavya!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences glued to the television screens with the latest twists on the show.
In the previous episode, we saw how Dadi fixes Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's marriage. On the other hand, Omkara doubts Gauri as he feels she is hiding something from him. Meanwhile, Rudra tries to talk to Bhavya and gets to know that she is getting married. Read on to know the upcoming twist.
Dadi Asks Oberoi Brothers To Attend A Marriage
As Dadi will not be able to attend Bansi's daughter's marriage because of health issues, she asks the Oberoi brothers to attend it, but they too, refuse to attend the marriage as they are busy with their own work.
Anika & Gauri Leave To A Village To Attend A Marriage
In the upcoming episodes, as per Dadi's request, Anika and Gauri leave to a village to attend Bansi's daughter, Suman's marriage. But the girls get into trouble.
Anika & Gauri Get Into Trouble
Anika and Gauri will apparently try to stop the girl's marriage as they get to know that the girl is being forced to marry the guy.
Anika & Gauri Try To Rescue The Girl
Anika and Gauri invite trouble by trying to rescue the girl. Apparently, their better halves, Shivaay and Omkara follow them to help them.
Bansi Angry
According to the latest spoiler, when Bansi gets to know that the Oberoi bahus, Anika and Gauri are trying to stop the marriage, he reveals Oberois' bitter truth! Well, we will have to watch the episode to know about the Oberois' secret.
Bhavya
Meanwhile, Bhavya decides to move on as she feels that Rudra doesn't love her anymore after knowing the truth that she is four years elder to him.
Rudra Realises His Love
Rudra too, decides to move on, but later realises that age is just a number and he can't forget Bhavya.
Rudra Tries To Stop Bhavya
As we revealed earlier, Rudra rushes to railway station to get Bhavya back to the Oberoi mansion. But Bhavya gets into trouble as some goons misbehave with her.