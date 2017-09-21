 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT: Anika & Gauri Get Into Trouble; Goons Attack Bhavya!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences glued to the television screens with the latest twists on the show.

In the previous episode, we saw how Dadi fixes Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's marriage. On the other hand, Omkara doubts Gauri as he feels she is hiding something from him. Meanwhile, Rudra tries to talk to Bhavya and gets to know that she is getting married. Read on to know the upcoming twist.