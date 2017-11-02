 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT! Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara’s Goa Trip Goes Wrong; Get Robbed!

In Ishqbaaz, Ajay would have threatened Gauri to marry him, else he says that he wouldn't let Gauri's friend, Richa get married. Gauri gets to know that Richa is pregnant and agrees to marry Ajay. Meanwhile, Omkara tries to convince Gauri and apologise to her, but in vain.

On the other hand, Ajay gets to know that Omkara is in the disguise of a sardar and beats him. Gauri gets to know that Ajay wants to rape her and back out from the wedding. She tries calling Omkara and prays God to save her. It is then, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara and Rudra kidnap Gauri. Read on to know the upcoming track...