 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT! Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara’s Goa Trip Goes Wrong; Get Robbed!

In Ishqbaaz, Ajay would have threatened Gauri to marry him, else he says that he wouldn't let Gauri's friend, Richa get married. Gauri gets to know that Richa is pregnant and agrees to marry Ajay. Meanwhile, Omkara tries to convince Gauri and apologise to her, but in vain.
On the other hand, Ajay gets to know that Omkara is in the disguise of a sardar and beats him. Gauri gets to know that Ajay wants to rape her and back out from the wedding. She tries calling Omkara and prays God to save her. It is then, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara and Rudra kidnap Gauri. Read on to know the upcoming track...
Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara Decide To Travel To Goa
In the upcoming episode, Shivaay, Rudra and Omkara decide to travel to Goa. Initially, Anika, Bhavya and Gauri feel insecure, but later they let them go.
Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara Meet A Hot Girl
According to the latest spoiler, while on their way to Goa, the Oberoi brothers meet a hot girl, Hasina. She will ask lift from the Oberoi brothers and they smitten by her beauty and gives her a lift.
The Girl Lures The Oberoi Brothers
Shivaay, Rudra and Omkara are unaware of Hasina's intention and will be seen dancing and partying with the girl at night.
Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara’s Hangover!
When they wake up, the three brothers will be seen in a very bad condition - Rudra will be tied with handcuffs and Shivaay's face will be covered with lipstick marks.
Shivaay, Rudra & Omkara Robbed
The boys are completely unaware of what really happened last night. Hasina would have robbed the three brothers. Their money, car and even their clothes go missing!
Story first published: Thursday, November 2, 2017, 18:55 [IST]
