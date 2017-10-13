 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Anika Dons A Burka To Follow Shivaay; Rudra Makes Bhavya Jealous!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences glued to the show with the latest tracks. On one hand, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika are trying to find Kalyani mills mystery and on the other hand, Omkara is trying to bring Gauri back home.
In the previous episode, we saw Omkara is seen in a sardar avatar. He calls himself Dilpreet and saves Gauri and her family from "rowdy kirayedaar". He manages to stay with Gauri in her house. Read on know the upcoming twist . . .
Shivaay & Anika
Apparently, Shivaay and Anika would have had a fight. Shivaay is upset with Anika and does not tell her where he is going. When Anika asks Shivaay about the same, he tells her that he cannot take her anywhere as her life could be in danger.
Anika Dons Burka
Anika doesn't listen to SSO and follows him by taking a different avatar. She will be seen in a bhurka and will also be seen talking in a Hyderabadi accent.
Abhay & Tanya
Also, Anika gets to know that Abhay and Tanya are a married and reveals the same to Shivaay.
Shivaay
Shivaay will also get to know that the Oberois are going to Goa to find out about the tape (Kalyani mills mystery).
Shivaay Follows Oberois
Shivaay will follow the Oberois to Goa and gets to know as to how they are part of the tragedy. He is worried as to how to save his family.
Bhavya & Rudra
As we know, Bhavya turns Rudra's bodyguard. Apparently, they will be seen going abroad. But on the way, Rudra meets his ex-girlfriend. He starts flirting with her to make Bhavya jealous.