 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Anika Dons A Burka To Follow Shivaay; Rudra Makes Bhavya Jealous!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences glued to the show with the latest tracks. On one hand, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika are trying to find Kalyani mills mystery and on the other hand, Omkara is trying to bring Gauri back home.

In the previous episode, we saw Omkara is seen in a sardar avatar. He calls himself Dilpreet and saves Gauri and her family from "rowdy kirayedaar". He manages to stay with Gauri in her house. Read on know the upcoming twist . . .