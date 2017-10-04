 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Anika Finds Out That Shivaay Is Faking His Memory Loss!

The makers of Ishqbaaz have introduced a new twist, with a new entry! As we revealed earlier, the Oberoi family is hiding a big secret from Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika. We had also reported about the new entry, Pratibha Tiwari (as Tanya), who will also have an important role on the show.
In the previous episode, we saw Shivaay fails to recognise Anika and announces Tanya as his wife. The family members are shocked, while Anika is confident that Shivaay is lying. Read on...
Anika’s Plan
Anika wants to send Tanya out, to talk to Shivaay. She knows Shivaay is hiding something from her and wants to know what it is.
Anika Mixes Jamalgota In Tanya’s Sharbat
Anika mixes 'jamalgota' in the sharbat and gives it to Tanya. But, Sahil snatches the drink from Tanya. But Anika asks Tanya not to give it to Saahil and spoil him!
Shivaay & Tanya Confused!
When Shivaay takes the sharbat, Anika snatches it from him as well, and drinks it herself. Shivaay, Saahil and Tanya look confused!
Anika’s Plan Succeeds
Tanya too, drinks the sharbat and rushes to washroom! It is then that Anika confronts Shivaay to find out as to what he is hiding from her.
Why Shivaay Is Faking His Memory Loss?
Shivaay gets to watch a video which has Oberois' secret. Apparently, 25 years ago, a massive fire at Kalyani mills would have killed many people. Shivaay fakes his memory loss to find out what his family is hiding from him.
Anika Confronts Shivaay
Shivaay tells this to Anika and both start investigating about Kalyani mills mystery. Anika tries to find the truth from Dadi, but in vain.