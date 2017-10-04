 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Anika Finds Out That Shivaay Is Faking His Memory Loss!

The makers of Ishqbaaz have introduced a new twist, with a new entry! As we revealed earlier, the Oberoi family is hiding a big secret from Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika. We had also reported about the new entry, Pratibha Tiwari (as Tanya), who will also have an important role on the show.

In the previous episode, we saw Shivaay fails to recognise Anika and announces Tanya as his wife. The family members are shocked, while Anika is confident that Shivaay is lying. Read on...