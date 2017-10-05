 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Anika & Shivaay Romance; Gauri & Omkara To Reunite!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the show. In the previous episode, we saw how the family members quarrel among themselves as the Kalyani mills mystery has been leaked.

They decide to find out who is blackmailing instead of fighting among themselves. On the other hand, Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) reaches Mumbai and is eager to meet Omkara, but he misunderstands her. Read on to know the upcoming track...