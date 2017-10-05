 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Anika & Shivaay Romance; Gauri & Omkara To Reunite!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences glued to the show. In the previous episode, we saw how the family members quarrel among themselves as the Kalyani mills mystery has been leaked.
They decide to find out who is blackmailing instead of fighting among themselves. On the other hand, Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) reaches Mumbai and is eager to meet Omkara, but he misunderstands her. Read on to know the upcoming track...
Shivaay & Anika
As we revealed earlier, Shivaay and Anika are investigating the Kalyani mills mystery that Oberois have hidden from them.
ShiVika’s Emotional Love Confession
Anika and Shivaay will be seen discussing their plan to solve the mystery and get locked inside the bathroom. The audiences will get to watch Anika and Shivaay's emotional love confession!
Shivaay & Tanya
Shivaay gets to know that Tanya is in his room and rushes out. He doesn't let her in, as Anika is inside the bathroom. When Tanya says that she heard a girl talking, Shivaay tells her that he doesn't owe any explanation to her.
Tanya Worried
Meanwhile, Tanya is worried as to who is blackmailing her and wants to meet the person. When she gets a call of the person and insists on meeting him, he refuses and Tanya warns him.
Omkara Misunderstands Gauri
On the other hand, Omkara misunderstands Gauri. Apparently, Gauri comes back from Bareli and will decide to surprise Omkara by proposing him in English.
Omkara
But to her shock, Omkara will drop a bomb! He will apparently take Gauri to a hotel and reveal that he knows that she and Arjun stayed in the hotel.
Gauri Slaps Omkara
Omkara will even call Gauri characterless. On hearing such harsh words, Gauri slaps Omkara.
Omkara Gets To Know The Truth
Arjun tries to play peacemaker between the two. Arjun confronts Omkara after knowing about the fight and reveal to him that he is dating a girl whose name is also Gauri!