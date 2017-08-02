 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Anika To Marry Vikram In 2 Weeks; Rudra-Bhavya & Gauri-Omkara To Part Ways!

Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with the love stories of the Oberoi brothers. But, viewers will get to witness a major drama as the ladies - Bhavya and Gauri will be seen leaving the Oberoi house.
Also, a new entry will create a havoc in Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's lives. Read on to know the upcoming twists....
Anika Hides From Shivaay
Shivaay asks Anika about her fiancé. Since Anika was lying to Shivaay to make him jealous, she avoids confronting Shivaay.
Anika Introduces Her Fiancé
But, Shivaay is insistent on knowing about Anika's fiancé. Anika doesn't find any way to escape and shows him the magazine cover that was lying on the table and introduces Vikram as her fiancé!
Ragini’s Intervention!
Ragini, who was present there, starts asking Anika about the guy! She would have overheard Anika, Rudra and Omkara talking about their plan of introducing (imaginary person) Vikram as Anika's fiancé, so that Shivaay gets jealous and expresses his love for her.
Vikram Creates Havoc In ShiVika’s Lives
But they get into trouble as Shivaay says he wants to meet him! Ragini somehow wants to get rid of Anika so that she can marry Shivaay. We think she might be the one who gets Vikram to the house!
Vikram Gets Closer To Anika!
Vikram gets closer to Anika, which shocks both Shivaay and Anika! Shivaay also gets furious and leaves the place by throwing away the glass which was he held.
Anika To Marry Vikram In Two Weeks!
Also, Shivaay will decide to get Anika and Vikram married within two weeks. Anika will have no other way and agrees to it! It has to be seen whether Rudra and Omkara will be able to stop the marriage!
Bhavya Angry At Rudra
It has to be recalled that Rudra saves Bhavya from fire. Bhavya is angry at Rudra as she couldn't watch the complete video, which was the major evidence to catch the villain, Sultan.
RuVya To Part Ways!
After this incident, Bhavya will be asked by her seniors to return to Meerut permanently. So will Bhavya be leaving the Oberoi mansion? Or will Rudra stop her?