 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Anika To Marry Vikram In 2 Weeks; Rudra-Bhavya & Gauri-Omkara To Part Ways!

Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with the love stories of the Oberoi brothers. But, viewers will get to witness a major drama as the ladies - Bhavya and Gauri will be seen leaving the Oberoi house.

Also, a new entry will create a havoc in Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's lives. Read on to know the upcoming twists....