 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Anika & Vikram’s Sangeet - Gauri’s ‘Kurafaati’ Plan Fails; Shivaay Proposes Ragini

The makers of Ishqbaaz have been keeping the audiences glued to the television screens with the latest marriage drama.

In the recent episode, we saw as to how Shivaay and Gauri are seen making arrangements for Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Vikram's marriage. The engagement ceremony was halted as Ragini fainted, all thanks to Rudra, Omkara, Bhavya and Gauri! Read on to know the upcoming track on the show...

Gauri & Anika Gauri takes Anika to the room, to make her ready for the pre-wedding ceremony. Apparently, Gauri wants SSO to be smitten by Anika's looks. Ragini Spoils Anika’s Make-up Ragini enters the room and thinks of spoiling Gauri's plan. When Gauri was applying the eyeliner to Anika, Ragini disturbs them and Anika's make-up gets spoiled. Anika looks angrily at Ragini and leaves the room, while Gauri lashes out at Ragini. Gauri’s ‘Kurafaati’ Plan Gauri also plans to make Anika and Shivaay eat the 'bhaag wala ladoo' that has been brought from Bareilly, so that Anika and Shivaay confess their feelings for each other. She searches for Anika. Gauri’s Plan Fails! Unfortunately, her plan fails because of Pinky. The normal ladoos get mixed up with 'bhaang wala ladoo'. Unaware of Gauri's plan, Pinky forcefully makes everyone eat the ladoos. Everyone falls unconscious after eating the ladoos. Anika & Vikram’s Sangeet During the Sangeet ceremony, everyone will be seen dressed in black. Shivaay will be seen dancing with Ragini, while Anika dances with Vikram. Anika & Shivaay’s Romantic Dance While dancing Shivaay and Anika come closer and share an eye-lock. They are seen dancing passionately, but it will be their dream sequence as Vikram and Ragini doesn't let Anika and Shivaay get closer. Shivaay & Anika’s War! Meanwhile, Shivaay and Anika's war continues. Shivaay is jealous seeing Anika with Vikram, but proposes Ragini. Ragini, who has been waiting for the moment is extremely happy and agrees to marry Shivaay. Shivaay To Marry Ragini? Shivaay decides to marry Ragini within four days, while Anika asks Vikram to marry her within three days. Upon hearing Anika's words, Shivaay changes his mind and tells Ragini that he will get married to her within two days!

We all know that this marriage is just a plan as Shivaay wants Anika to confess her love for him. In fact, Shivaay even announces his marriage with Ragini's marriage in front of Anika, so that Anika reveals the truth that she has been hiding from him!

Will Shivaay succeed in his plan? Will Anika confess her love for Shivaay? Stay locked to this space to get the latest updates of the show...