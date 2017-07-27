 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Love Is In The Air! Shivaay-Anika, Rudra-Bhavya & Om-Gauri Share Romantic Moments!

Ishqbaaz makers have always something new in store for their fans. We had recently seen Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Rudra and Omkara having a good time with a baby. The track was funny and entertaining. The baby's track came to an end recently.

In the upcoming episodes, Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra will be seen sharing romantic moments with their wives! Surprised? Even we are! Read on to know more about the upcoming track....