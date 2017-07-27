 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Love Is In The Air! Shivaay-Anika, Rudra-Bhavya & Om-Gauri Share Romantic Moments!

Ishqbaaz makers have always something new in store for their fans. We had recently seen Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Rudra and Omkara having a good time with a baby. The track was funny and entertaining. The baby's track came to an end recently.
In the upcoming episodes, Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra will be seen sharing romantic moments with their wives! Surprised? Even we are! Read on to know more about the upcoming track....
Gauri Becomes Omkara’s Inspiration
Apparently, Omkara will not be able to paint anything as he is not able to concentrate. It is then Gauri decides to be his inspiration. He watches Gauri dancing and holds her hand!
Rudra & Om Plan For ShiVika’s Candle Light Dinner
Shivaay and Anika will also be sharing a romantic moment. Apparently, Rudra and Omkara would have arranged a candlelight dinner for Anika and Shivaay, so that they can express their love for each other.
Shivaay & Anika
But, as soon as Shivaay and Anika reach the venue, they start arguing as usual. They wonder as to who had called them to the place.
Shivaay & Anika Share A Romantic Moment
Anika tries to leave the place, but she slips into Shivaay's arms. The duo has an eye-lock and shares a romantic moment.
Anika & Shivaay Go On A Candle Light Dinner
Later, Shivaay offers her a seat and asks her to have food. Like always, Anika instead of using spoons/forks, she starts eating food (noodles) using her hands. Initially, Shivaay gets annoyed. But since he loves Anika, he avoids her habit.
Rudra & Bhavya’s Romance
On the other hand, Rudra and Bhavya will also be seen romancing! She will push Rudra to bed. Initially, he will be seen blushing seeing Bhavya's romantic avatar.