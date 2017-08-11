 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Not Vikram, But Shivaay To Marry Anika; Here’s How ShiVika Get Engaged…

Ishqbaaz makers have been keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's 'nhok-jhok wala pyaar'. Also, Gauri-Omkara and Rudra-Bhavya's interesting tracks are keeping the viewers glued to the show.

Now, get ready as the makers are planning for a 'damakedaar' and 'mazedaar' marriage of Shivaay and Anika! Well, Vikram and Anika were supposed to get married, right? How will this miracle happen then? Read on to know the upcoming twist....