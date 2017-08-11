 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Not Vikram, But Shivaay To Marry Anika; Here’s How ShiVika Get Engaged…

Ishqbaaz makers have been keeping the audiences engaged with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's 'nhok-jhok wala pyaar'. Also, Gauri-Omkara and Rudra-Bhavya's interesting tracks are keeping the viewers glued to the show.
Now, get ready as the makers are planning for a 'damakedaar' and 'mazedaar' marriage of Shivaay and Anika! Well, Vikram and Anika were supposed to get married, right? How will this miracle happen then? Read on to know the upcoming twist....
Anika & Vikram’s Engagement Ceremony
As we revealed earlier, Shivaay returns home safely. Along with him, he brings Anika's fiancé, Vikram. The Oberoi family arrange for Anika and Vikram's engagement.
Oberoi Brothers’ Plan
We know that the Oberoi brothers and their wives do not want Anika to get married to Vikram, so they plan in such a way that the ceremony stops midway.
Shivaay Interrupts Anika & Vikram’s Engagement Ceremony
Apparently, Vikram will be almost make Anika wear the engagement ring, but Shivaay interrupts. It is then that Rudra and Om execute their plan by switching off the lights.
Anika & Shivaay Get Engaged
Since Anika is scared of darkness, she will be seen hugging Shivaay. Taking advantage of the darkness, Shivaay makes Anika wear the ring. Anika who wants the same, and silently obliges!
Pinky & Ragini Somehow Wants Anika To Get Married To Vikram
As soon as the power comes, Pinky and Ragini ask Anika and Vikram to continue the ceremony, but will be shocked to see the ring already on Anika's finger.
Gauri Removes Anika’s Ring
Gauri tries to remove the ring from Anika's finger, which apparently is Gauri's plan of course! Anika is unaware of Gauri's plan, and doesn't want the ring to be removed. She fakes being hurt, but unfortunately Gauri removes the ring.
Ragini Falls Unconscious!
Gauri also makes the ring fall in front of SSO. Meanwhile, Rudra plans to stop the engagement and Rudra, Bhavya and Gauri make Ragini drink juice. As soon as Ragini drinks the juice, she falls unconscious.
The Engagement Stops!
Pinky rushes to Ragini, thus the engagement gets halted! Anika and Shivaay look at each other. Recently, Star Plus also revealed a new promo, where Rudra-Bhavya and Gauri-Om are seen planning Anika and Shivaay's marriage.
The shaadi wagon has reached the Oberoi Mansion! But do you think it will reach the mandap? #Ishqbaaaz #BandBaajaBadhaiyaan. @nakuulmehta @officialsurbhic @leenesh_mattoo @kunaljaisingh @dearmansi @shrenuparikhofficial ___ #Ishqbaaazi #Shaadi #ShaadiSeason #WeddingSeason #Baraat #Shivika #Oberois #SSO #Anika
