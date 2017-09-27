 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay & Anika’s Haldi Ceremony Turns Holi Event; New Character To Enter The Show

The Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences hooked to the show with lots of twists and turns. The viewers are happy to watch their favourite jodi - Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika, getting married on the show.

On the other hand, the other couples - Gauri-Om and Rudra-Bhavya will be seen facing difficulty. The two brothers hide their problems as they want to see Shivaay and Anika, happy. Recently, Shivaay and Anika's mehendi track was shown on the show. Read on to know about the upcoming track...

Shivaay & Anika’s Haldi Ceremony In the upcoming episode, the family gear up for Shivaay and Anika's haldi ceremony. Anika is dressed in a beautiful white and yellow coloured dress, while Shivaay and Oberoi brothers are seen in white kurtas. Shivaay & Anika Cannot See Each Other Shivaay and Anika will not be allowed to see each other and a ‘parda' is seen between them. When Shivaay tries to take a look at Anika, Dadi stops him. On the other hand, Anika too, tries hard to see Shivaay. Pinky Applies Haldi On Shivaay During the haldi ceremony, Dadi asks Pinky to apply haldi, as it is a custom (mother should first apply the haldi to the groom). Shivaay looks angry (but doesn't hesitate) as Pinky applies the haldi on him. Badshah To Perform Haldi ceremony turns entertaining as Badshah will be invited as the special guest. While Badshah performs, Shivaay sneaks in meets Anika. Haldi Turns Into A Holi Event! The fun doubles as the haldi ceremony turns into a Holi event, as everyone will be seen throwing haldi at each other. Pinky too, will look happy as she will also be smeared haldi! She starts mingling with others! New Entry On The Show Meanwhile, a new character (Abhay) played by Avinash Kumar, enters the show during Shivaay and Anika's mehendi ceremony. He will be seen playing an important role on the show. Abhay’s Character Initially, his character will be shown positive. If things go well, he will be shown positive, else the makers might turn him negative. Recently, Nakuul Mehta introduced fans to the new character. Nakuul Introduces Avinash Sharing the video, Avninash wrote, "ISHQBAAAZ @nakuulmehta is here to introduce me 😁 I Love this man and the whole team of ISHQBAAAZ ... #newstart #newjourney #begins #ishqbaaaz."