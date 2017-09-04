 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Shivaay Celebrates Bachelor Party; Shivaay & Rudra Get Caught With Girls!

Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Shivaay Celebrates Bachelor Party; Shivaay & Rudra Get Caught With Girls!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

On Ishqbaaz, the viewers are excited to watch Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's marriage. The makers are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest track.

In the upcoming episode, Shivaay will organise for a bachelor party. The drama at the bachelor party will definitely make the audiences laugh. Read on to know more...

Shivaay’s Bachelor Party

Shivaay’s Bachelor Party

At the party, Shivaay and Rudra will be seen with dancing with other girls. Anika and Bhavya will be shocked to see them dancing with other girls. Shivaay and Rudra too, will be shocked seeing their wives.

Bhavya & Anika

Bhavya & Anika

Rudra and Shivaay think that like typical wives, Bhavya and Anika too, would scold them. But they will be surprised as they too, join them on the dance floor.

Shivaay Shocked!

Shivaay Shocked!

After party, Rudra and Shivaay will be shocked as the girl with whom Shivaay was dancing with, will be seen lying dead, on the bed!

Anika & Bhavya Doubt

Anika & Bhavya Doubt

On getting to know that Anika and Bhavya are approaching the room, Rudra and Shivaay hide the girl! Bhavya doubts something fishy and starts searching the room.

Dadi Shocks Shivaay

Dadi Shocks Shivaay

Somehow Shivaay manages to divert Bhavya. Meanwhile, Dadi comes to the room with the girl whom they thought was dead and leaves Shivaay and Rudra shocked.

Was It Dadi's Plan?

Was It Dadi's Plan?

Apparently, the girls reveals that stayed back at Shivaay's house as she was drunk.

Was it Dadi and Anika's plan to test Shivaay? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos