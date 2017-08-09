 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay Escapes From The Accident; Anika Confesses Her Love!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest track. In the recent episode, we saw as to how Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) decides to get Anika married to Vikram.
Although Shivaay warns Anika to tell the truth before her marriage preparations starts, she doesn't reveal anything. Apparently, with this marriage, Shivaay will be testing Anika's love for him! Read on to know more...
Shivaay Goes Missing
We had recently reported that Shivaay goes missing. Apparently, his car had a blast while he was travelling. The family members will not be able to trace him at the accident spot.
Sahil Arrives
Meanwhile, Anika's brother Sahil arrives at the Oberoi Mansion to celebrate Raksha bandan. He asks about Shivaay, but the family members hide Shivaay's missing truth.
Anika Worried For Shivaay
Anika is worried about Shivaay and breaks down. Gauri and Anika will be seen performing Maata Rani pooja for Shivaay's safety.
Shivaay Is Back
Shockingly, Shivaay comes back to the Oberoi Mansion. The family members are happy to see him back. Anika runs and hugs Shivaay.
Anika Confesses Her Love For Shivaay
Anika will also be seen confessing her love. She reveals as to how much worried she was for him . She tells him that she loves him a lot and cannot live without him.
Shivaay Is Shocked
Shivaay is shocked and confused with Anika's confession, while Om and Rudra are happy seeing Shivaay and Anika together. Pinky interrupts Anika and Shivaay. Will Shivaay stop Anika and Vikram's marriage?
Bareily Ki Barfi Actors On Ishqbaaz Sets
Meanwhile, Bareily Ki Barfi team will be seen on Ishqbaaz sets to promote their film. Kriti Sanon will be introduces as as Gauri's friend from Bareily.