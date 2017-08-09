 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay Escapes From The Accident; Anika Confesses Her Love!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest track. In the recent episode, we saw as to how Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) decides to get Anika married to Vikram.

Although Shivaay warns Anika to tell the truth before her marriage preparations starts, she doesn't reveal anything. Apparently, with this marriage, Shivaay will be testing Anika's love for him! Read on to know more...