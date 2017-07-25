 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Oberoi Brothers Get Emotional As The Baby Leaves The House; Vishwajeet Kaur To Re-enter!

Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest track. The baby on the show has brought a lot of fun and happiness in the Oberoi family.
The baby has shown the other side (loving and caring) of the Oberoi brothers. But, the brothers' happiness will soon come to an end. Read on to know the upcoming twist....
Goons Fail To Kidnap The Baby!
As we revealed earlier, the masked men attack the Oberoi mansion. The goons even try to kidnap the baby, but in vain. Apparently, the ladies fight and rescue the brothers and the baby!
Oberois Enjoy With The Baby
In the upcoming episode, the Oberoi brothers with their wives will be seen enjoying with the baby. They will be seen singing and dancing for the baby.
Baby’s Real Mother Enter The House
But their happiness will be short-lived as the baby's real mother will enter the house and shock the brothers. All the three brothers and their wives will be seen teary-eyed as their Pari will be leaving the house.
Why Did She Leave The Baby At The Oberoi Mansion?
When asked as to why the baby's mother left her, she reveals that her parents were not accepting the baby. For her daughter's better future, she was left with no option but to leave the baby at their house.
Shivaay, Omkara & Rudra Get Emotional
Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra will get emotional when the baby starts crying, while leaving the house. They start dancing crazily for the baby, which will make everyone emotional.
Vishwajeet Kaur To Re-enter The Show!
Also, according to the latest spoiler, an old enemy of the Oberoi family will be returning home. The enemy is none other than Shakti and Tej's disowned sister - Roop Singh Oberoi (Vishwajeet Kaur).