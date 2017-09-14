 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Shivaay Proposes Anika; Om & Gauri To Part Ways; Rudra Impresses Bhavya!

Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences engaged to the show with the multiple tracks. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta)-Anika, Om-Gauri and Bhavya-Rudra's love stories are already keeping the audiences glued to the television screen.
Dadi's letter and Svetlana key secrets are the new twists that are adding suspense on the show. Read on to know the upcoming tracks on the show...
Shivaay Proposes Anika
We recently saw, Anika proposing Shivaay in a romantic way. In the upcoming episodes, Shivaay plans something special for Anika, to confess his feelings towards her.
Omkara & Gauri
While Ankita and Shivaay reunite, separation is on cards for the other jodi! Omkara has not yet realised his love for Gauri, while the latter is trying the best to prove her love to him. Gauri is upset that Omkara is not ready to accept her as his wife.
Om Insults Gauri
In the upcoming episodes, Gauri makes some mistake during an exhibition that leaves Om furious. He insults Gauri in front of the guests.
Gauri Leaves The House!
According to the latest spoiler, Gauri decides to break all chords with Omkara and leave the house as she feels Om does not respect her!
Shivaay Tries To Stop Gauri
Omkara doesn't stop her and lets Gauri go, which shocks her as well as the others. Shivaay and Anika try to stop Gauri, but to no avail.
Rudra & Bhavya
The viewers are aware about Bhavya's challenge. She would have asked Rudra to earn Rs 25,000 to prove that he is a responsible man! He will be just left with a day to prove his mettle.
Rudra Proves His Mettle To Bhavya
Rudra tries hard to earn the money. He approaches Shivaay, but will not succeed in convincing him. Later, Rudra, who is a fitness freak, will be seen selling his gym equipments to arrange money.
Svetlana & Dadi’s Secrets
On the other hand, Svetlana has returned to the Oberoi Mansion to take revenge on the Oberoi family. Apparently, Svetlana's key has something to do with Dadi and Shakti's secret (letter).