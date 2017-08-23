 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Vikram Kidnaps Anika; Will Shivaay Rescue Her?

The makers of Ishqbaaz are not leaving any stones unturned to bring new twists on the show. Currently, Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay's marriage drama is keeping the audiences glued to the show.

As we saw in the previous episode, Shivaay gets to know about Ragini's reality. She exits the Oberoi mansion. Just when we thought Shivaay and Anika will reunite, another trouble knocks their door in the form of Vikram! Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Anika Refuses To Marry Vikram Now that Ragini is exposed, Anika apparently decides to reveal Vikram's secret as well. She even refuses to marry Vikram. This doesn't go well with Vikram! Vikram Kidnaps Anika According to the latest spoiler, Vikram becomes obsessive about Anika. He is hell-bent on marrying her. With the help of Ragini, he kidnaps Anika. Shivaay & Other Plan To Rescue Anika We know Shivaay, his brothers - Omkara and Rudra, and their wives - Gauri and Bhavya, won't remain silent. They plan to rescue Anika. Vikram Forces Anika For The Marriage Vikram will be seen forcing Anika for the marriage, while Ragini looks on! He takes her to the mantap, while Anika waits for Shivaay to rescue her. Shivaay Comes To Anika’s Rescue When Shivaay doesn't turn up, Anika struggles to escape from Vikram's clutches. It is then Shivaay and others enter the scene in ‘Band-Bajawalas' avatar. Ishqbaaz Actors & Their Kala Chasma Swag… Here is a picture from the sets where the cast is seen in their ‘kala chasma swag'.

