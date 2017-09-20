 »   »   » Ishqbaaz To Go The DDLJ Way; Sangeeta Bijlani To Enter The Show!

Ishqbaaz makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. As we all know, there are problems between Gauri (Shrenu Parikh)-Omkara and Rudra-Bhavya's relationships.
The makers are planning some interesting sequences to reunite the couples. Read on to know the latest update and the upcoming twists on the show...
Rudra & Bhavya
After getting to know that Bhavya is four years older to him, Rudra gets confused. Although he loves Bhavya, he feels the age difference might create problem in their relationship.
Bhavya Upset
Bhavya is upset as she feels Rudra is ignoring her and tries to move on in her life. She even gets a marriage proposal.
Rudra Confused
Meanwhile, Chubby confuses Rudra by saying that Bhavya might dominate him. He even fixes a date for Rudra.
Bhavya Decides To Leave Rudra!
Feeling ignored, Bhavya decides to go away from Rudra's life. According to the latest spoiler, Rudra realises his love for Bhavya and decides to stop her.
Bhavya & Rudra To Recreate DDLJ’s Train Sequence!
He reaches the railway station to stop Bhavya from going. It is then the couple recreate DDLJ's train sequence. Rudra tries to catch the moving train, while Bhavya will extend her hand to help him.
Gauri Learns English For Omkara
On the other hand, we have seen Gauri taking up English classes for Omkara. She is making all efforts so that she can become the perfect wife for Omkara. Gauri also gets Shivaay and Anika's support.
Anika & Shivaay
Meanwhile, Anika is happy that Shivaay got Saahil's custody and expresses her love for Shivaay. He also decides to confess his love in a special way to surprise Anika.
New Twist On The Show
According to SpotboyE report, the makers of the show want to introduce a glamorous character with shades of grey, who will create turmoil within the Oberoi family.
Sangeeta Bijlani Approached For The Show
Apparently, Bollywood actress, Sangeeta Bijlani has been approached for the show. The makers are apparently in talks with the actress, who is yet to sign the dotted lines.
Surbhi Chandna About Sangeeta's Entry...
About Sangeeta's entry, Surbhi was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Yes, even I am hearing the rumours but nothing has been informed to us. So, I cannot confirm the speculations. But if she is really on board, it is a huge thing for us. We did be damn excited."
Sangeeta's spokesperson refuted the rumours of her entry on the show.