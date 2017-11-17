 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Treat For Fans! Shivaay & Anika’s SUPER HOT Lovemaking Scene To Set The Screen On Fire!

Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz is keeping the viewers glued to the television screen. In the previous episode, we saw Anika (Surbhi Chandna) asking Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) for tamarind (to reduce weight). Dinky overhears their conversation and misunderstands Anika. She thinks Anika is pregnant and declare the same in front of family members! Both Anika and Shivaay are shocked!

While Dadi, Pinky and others are extremely happy and even start preparations to welcome the new baby, Shivaay and Anika clarify to Om and Rudra that they haven't taken their relationship to the next level.

OmRu Plan To Get Shivaay & Anika Closer! In the upcoming episodes, we will see Rudra and Om planning to get Anika and Shivaay closer. Shivaay also tells Anika that he wants to take their relationship to the next level, but Anika ignores him! Shivaay & Anika Recently, the producer of the show, Gul Khan shared a video, which indicates that Shivaay and Anika might just consummate their marriage! Shivaay & Anika’s Laal Ishq We have seen Anika and Shivaay throwing water at each other when they are angry. But, in the video, we will see, Shivaay and Anika throwing colours at each other (romantically), with Laal Ishq from Goliyon Ki Raasleela...Ram Leela, playing in the background. Shivaay & Anika’s HOT Lovemaking Scene The scene is tastefully shot and Nakuul and Surbhi will definitely set the screen of fire with the super hot lovemaking scene! Well, this definitely is a treat for Shivaay and Anika fans. Shivaay & Anika’s Romance Sharing the video, Gul Khan wrote, "Hazaaron khwaahishein aisi Ki har kwaahish pe dum nikle... Bahut nikle mere armaan magar phir bhi kam nikle!" It’s A Treat For ShivIka Fans! Shivaay and Anika have impressed the audiences with their crackling chemistry. We are sure that this lovemaking scene will make their fans go crazy!

What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...

YRKKH NEW PROMO: Kartik-Naira & Kriti-Naksh Romance In Greece; Aryan Follows Them! (PICS)