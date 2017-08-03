 »   »   » Triple Dhamaka! Ishqbaaz, YRKKH & IPKKND 3 Couples Come Together With Remo For Wedding Sequences!

Any special event on television shows is a grand event, and if it is wedding sequence, the makers will leave no stones unturned to make it even more special.

We are aware that on Ishqbaaz, Shivaay is preparing for Anika and Vikram's marriage. On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira's brother Naksh is all set to tie the knot to Kartik's sister, Kriti, while on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Chandini is preparing for her marriage with PP, but as we know she will get married to Advay.

3 Biggest Weddings Of This Season! The popular couples of all the three shows - Anika-Shivaay, Naira-Kartik, Kriti-Naksh and Chandini-Advay will be seen together along with the special guest Remo D'Souza! Well, that's what the promo suggests. Anika & Shivaay In the promo, Anika is seen dancing as she prepares for her wedding. Shivaay joins Anika and the duo share their nhok-jhok even while dancing! Kriti-Naksh & Naira-Kartik The other part of the promo shows, Kriti dancing at her Sangeet ceremony, while Naksh shows her, his mehndi. Kartik and Naira will be seen teasing Kriti and Naksh! Advay & Chandini Also, Advay is impressed by Chandini's dancing skills and praises her, while Chandini is seen blushing. Later, Remo is seen joining all the four couples. Band Baaja Badhaiyaan The song of the promo is which is titled as ‘Band Baaja Badhaiyaan' is a peppy number that will make anyone dance. The song which is composed by Rajeev Bhalla is sung by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade. Remo D’Souza Joins The Couples Also, in separate promos, Remo is seen surprising Anika, Naira and Chandini by calling them. He asks all the three of them to select a song as he will be dancing for the weddings! Special Guests According to a leading daily's report, "Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar will be performing as part of the celebrations. The channel has approached other Bollywood actors too. The newlyweds and wedding guests will groove to the specially created song ‘Band BaajaBadhaiyaan'." Remo D'Souza’s Desi Look Is Styled By His Wife! The report stated, "Choreographer Remo D'Souza has put together a signature step for the jodis in his first assignment for a TV show. The choreographer-filmmaker's desi look for the sequences has been styled by his wife, Lizelle." YRKKH In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, "Naksh and Kirti will have a haldi ceremony, followed by traditional Rajasthani rituals inside an aircraft." Ishqbaaz "The Ishqbaaz couple will have a modern Punjabi shindig including bachelors' and bachelorette bashes with lots of dance and drama." IPKKND 3 The report further stated, "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will be more desi, with rituals such a ‘jhoola rasam' at the forefront."

Guess what! Chandni's wedding just got more special!#BandBaajaBadhaiyaan @remodsouza @shivanitomar9 A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Anika just received a khidkitod surprise for her wedding! #BandBaajaBadhaiyaan _____ @officialsurbhic @remodsouza A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Look who is joining the #BandBaajaBadhaiyaan for Kirti-Naksh's #wedding! ___ @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan @remodsouza A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

So are you ready for the biggest weddings of this season on Indian Television! Did you like the promos? Hit the comment box to share your views...