 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 SPOILER: Advay’s Girlfriend To Enter The Show!

Star Plus' show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is still struggling to find a place on the TRP chart. The makers are trying their best to attract the audiences.
On the show, Chandini gets to know he is Dev and is trying to change Advay (Barun Sobti). Read on to know the latest updates and the upcoming twist on the show...
Chandini & Advay
In the previous episodes, we saw as to how Chandini tries to make Advay say that he cares for her. Every time she gets into trouble, Advay saves her, but he doesn't say that he cares for her.
Chandini Risks Her Life
To make Advay say the same, she stands in the rain. Advay watches a branch of the tree falling on Chandini and cautions her! It has to be seen whether Advay would save Chandini again!
Smriti Khanna To Enter The Show
In the upcoming episodes, the show will witness a new entry, Smriti Khanna, who was seen in Colors' show, Kasam. Smriti will be seen playing the role of Advay's girlfriend, Sasha.
Smriti To Play Advay’s Girlfriend
Smriti's character will be shown as the parallel lead and have negative shades. Apparently, Sasha, who stays is London, will be aware of Advay's revenge drama.
Sasha Wants Advay Back In Her Life
Advay would have told Sasha that he will be back to her once he avenges the past after marrying Chandni. Now, that Advay has married Chandini, Sasha wants Advay back.