 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Actress Ritu Shivpuri Shares Topless #Throwback Pic With Akshay Kumar

Ritu Shivpuri is hogging limelight with her stunning outfits and killer looks on the television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. The actress is seen playing the role of antagonist, Indrani Yash Narayan Vashishth on the show.
The actress is active on social media, and frequently shares pictures. Well, we must say her Instagram account is filled with her stunning pictures. Recently, the actress shared a major throwback picture with Akshay Kumar, which is now grabbing the headlines. Check out some of the HOT pictures of the actress...
Ritu Shares Topless #Throwback Pic With Akshay
Sharing the picture, Ritu wrote, "Akshay and me many many moons ago ! 😬😬😬😬😬😬 @akshaykumar @cineblitz #majorthrowback."
Ritu’s Bollywood Debut
It has to be recalled that before entering television, Ritu was seen in many Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Aankhen (1993).
Ritu’s Popular Bollywood Song
Aankhen was one of the highest grossing films of the year. The actress is still known for the popular song 'O Laal Dupatte Waali' from the film.
Ritu’s Bollywood Films
The actress has starred in memorable films like Hadh Kardi Aapne, Lajja and Shakti: The Power among a few.
Ritu Took A Break Before Making Her TV Debut
A dotting wife and mother, Ritu Shivpuri gave her acting career a break to support her husband and raise her kids. After having settled her family, last year, she made her television debut.
Ritu’s TV Debut
The actress made a television debut with Anil Kapoor starrer 24: Season 2, in which she essayed the character of Dr Sunny Mehta, a forensic officer at the Anti-Terrorist Unit.
Ritu Awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2017
Recently, the actress was also awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2017 (for the achievements of 2016) for Best Debut Actor on Television for 24 Season 2.
Ritu In IPKKND 3
Talking about her character on IPKKND 3, the actress had said, "This character is very different from what my real self is. I feel as if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is being shot like a movie and I am definitely like, ‘I'm the Gulshan Grover of the small screen'."