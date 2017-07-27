 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Spoiler: Advay Gets Engaged To Chandini!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 makers are trying their best to attract viewers to the show. Although the show didn't make it to the TRP chart, it started off really well. But, the second week saw a major fall in the ratings.

As many of them are aware, most of the fans are not interested in the show as the makers did not cast their favourite actress, Sanaya Irani. But, the sudden turn of events on the show might change the audiences' perception - Well, that's what the makers and the actors feel! Read on to know the upcoming twist....