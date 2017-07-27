 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Spoiler: Advay Gets Engaged To Chandini!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 makers are trying their best to attract viewers to the show. Although the show didn't make it to the TRP chart, it started off really well. But, the second week saw a major fall in the ratings.
As many of them are aware, most of the fans are not interested in the show as the makers did not cast their favourite actress, Sanaya Irani. But, the sudden turn of events on the show might change the audiences' perception - Well, that's what the makers and the actors feel! Read on to know the upcoming twist....
Advay’s Revenge
As we know, Advay wants to take revenge on Chandini and her family as he feels they are the reason for his parent's death. As his first plan failed, he decides to get married to Chandini!
Advay Tries To Woo Chandini
Advay even proposes Chandini, but she refuses to accept his proposal. In turn, she chooses a funny guy Pratham Prajapati (PP). Advay tries to woo Chandini.
Advay Insults Chandini
Advay insults Chandini and portrays her in a bad light despite her efforts to impress Pratham and his mother. PP's mother is totally annoyed with Chandini and is on the verge of breaking the relationship!
Chandini’s Father
Advay warns Chandini and forces her to accept his proposal, while Chandini refuses to. Surprisingly, Chandini's father approves Chandini and Advay's relationship.
PP & Chandini’s Engagement
But Advay's all trials fail, and PP is all set to get engaged to Chandini. But Advay do not lose hope and he tricks at the event as well.
Advay Gets Engaged To Chandini
According to the latest spoiler, just when PP and Chandini were about to exchange rings, Advay switches off the lights. He puts a ring on Chandini's finger.