 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 SPOILER: Advay Shocked To See Chandini With A Baby!

The makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon are revealing the hidden secrets one by one! Recently, there was a major revelation - Kajal's husband and Shagun are having an affair, which shocked the family members.

In the previous episode, we also got to know as to how Indrani is using Chandini (Shivani Tomar) to get the treasure. She had made Chandini lie to people, which led to Advay's (Barun Sobti) parents' death. But, Advay is unaware of it and feels Chandini is responsible for her parents' death and want to take revenge on Chandini and her family. Read on to know the upcoming track...