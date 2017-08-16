 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 SPOILER: Advay Shocked To See Chandini With A Baby!

The makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon are revealing the hidden secrets one by one! Recently, there was a major revelation - Kajal's husband and Shagun are having an affair, which shocked the family members.
In the previous episode, we also got to know as to how Indrani is using Chandini (Shivani Tomar) to get the treasure. She had made Chandini lie to people, which led to Advay's (Barun Sobti) parents' death. But, Advay is unaware of it and feels Chandini is responsible for her parents' death and want to take revenge on Chandini and her family. Read on to know the upcoming track...
Chandini & PP’s Engagement
During engagement ceremony, Chandini looks worried as she doesn't want to get married to PP. She realises that he is not a right person for her. As we know, PP is not only funny, but also is also having a negative shade!
Advay Gets Engaged To Chandini
Just when PP was about to start the ring ceremony, Advay comes inbetween and makes gets engaged to her, shocking everyone.
Stranger Enters Chandini’s House With A Baby
Meanwhile, an unknown lady enters Chandini's house with the baby. Chandini takes them to the secret room, while Advay follows them.
Is It Chandini’s Baby?
The baby cries uncontrollably, while Chandini pampers it. She even asks the baby to call her 'maa'! Advay watches Chandini is worried who also gives the medicine to the lady as the baby is ill.
Who Is Baby’s Real Mother?
Advay thinks it is Chandini's baby and is shocked. Apparently, it is not Chandini's baby, but her sister, Meghna is the baby's real mother.