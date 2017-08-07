 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Spoiler: PP’s Naagin Dance To Shock The Family; Is This Advaay’s Trick!

The makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 are leaving no stones unturned to attract the audiences. Recently, they changed Barun Sobti's look, now it is Shivani Tomar's turn!

In the upcoming episodes, Shivani Tomar, who plays the role of Chandini and is all set to get married to PP, will be seen in simple dress and less makeup. But, Advay will be seen stopping Chandini and PP's marriage.