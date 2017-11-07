 »   »   » ITA 2017: Ishqbaaz Bags 2 Awards; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Slay The Red Carpet! (PICS)

The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards was held in Mumbai, on Sunday (November 5). The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sriti Jha, Naagin actors, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and many others set the stage on fire.

The awards ceremony was attended by the who's who of the television industry. Ishqbaaz actors' appearances caught our attention and we must say, the actors slayed the red carpet at the event. Interestingly, Ishqbaaz bagged two awards (Best Show and Best Actor) at the event. Check out pictures...

Nakuul Mehta With Wife Jankee Sharing a picture snapped with his wife, Jankee, Nakuul wrote, "It's always a great night when I have this lady by my side. @jank_ee ❤️ #ITA2017." Nakul Mehta Bagged Best Actor Awards Sharing a picture Nakuul wrote, "nakuulmehtaSeldom has my mother approved of me bringing back a full bodied gorgeous gold-plated gentle-MAN back home. 😀 Best Actor - Indian Television Academy Awards, 2017." Nakuul Further Wrote… "Love & gratitude to you wonderful people for embracing #Ishqbaaaz like only you could have. Was even more chuffed going up on stage the second time with our team to bring back the 'Best Show - Drama' award for Ishqbaaaz. #Ishqbaaaz #ShivaaySinghOberoi #ITA2017." Surbhi In Green Dress Surbhi Chandna shared this picture and wrote, "This BOTTLEGREEN GOWN with Batman sleeves by @manalijagtap @manalijagtapofficial for last nights Indian Television Awards ..DIVA is what i actually felt ♥" Surbhi With Her Ishqbaaz Gang Surbhi shared this picture and thanked everyone for the show's success. She wrote, "GOLD MAN Trophy belongs to US.. It happens when perfect energies come together and IB is that one team to be blessed with the right energies.. its been a perfect month with the awards coming home and completing 400 + episodes along with lesser work load thanks to reduction in episode air time 😁" Surbhi Further Wrote… "...been a crazy 1 n half year with this fun bunch .. we believe in what OBROS believe in - HUM SAATH HAI TOH BAAT HAI 🤗 Much Much love to the Ishqbaaaz Fandom we love you more than you guys love us ♥" (Image: Nakuul Instagram Story) Shrenu Parikh Shrenu looked stunning in a red dress. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Queen-like feels!!! 💃 #ishqbaaaz #bestpopularshow #itaawards2017 #aboutlastnight." Kunal Jaisingh Kunal shared this picture and wrote, "Trying to look as dapper as i can... thank you @anjkreations for this lovely suit and @thealternateindia for the lovely shoes... helped me get ITA ready... #itaawards2017 #ishqbaaaz #mostpopularshow #awardsnight #killingit." Mansi Srivastava Sharing this picture Mansi wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to my whole team of #ishqbaaaz for winning the best popular show at #ita awards last night . Thanks to all fans and followers who watch us everyday . ❤ #muchlove and pyaar hi pyaar to all of u ." Mansi With Mohit Abrol Mansi walked the red carpet with Mohit Abrol. Apparently, the duo is all set to get married next year. Mohit had shared a few pictures and wrote, "Walking the red carpet with ravishing hot and one and only @dearmansi ❤️❤️😘😊." Mahesh Thakur Sharing this picture, Mahesh wrote, "#itaawards2017 #ishqbaaz #shrenuparikh @officialsurbhic @nakuulmehta @kunaljaisingh #wewon @starplus @gulenaghmakhan congratulations to our team!"

