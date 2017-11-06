 »   »   » ITA Awards 2017: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Jennifer Winget & Others Rock The Red Carpet (PICS)

Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai, on Sunday (November 5). The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Apparently, Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sriti Jha, Naagin actress Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others performed at the event.

The who's who from the television industry graced the event. Ishqbaaz actors - Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, YRKKH actors, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Kishwer Merchant, Avika Gor, Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget and others were present at the event. Have a look...

Kunal Jaisingh & Shrenu Parikh Ishqbaaz jodi, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh rocked the red carpet. While Kunal looked dapper in a blue suit, Shrenu looked gorgeous in orange dress. Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta looked dapper at Indian Television Acadamy Awards 2017. His co-actress, Surbhi Chandna also graced the event. Mohit Abrol & Mansi Srivastava Mohit Abrol shared a few pictures from ITA awards 2017 red carpet and wrote, "Walking the red carpet with ravishing hot and one and only @dearmansi ❤️❤️😘😊." Avika Gor Avika Gor, who will be seen in Colors' new show Laadoo 2 looked beautiful in a orange dress. Ekta Kapoor & Smriti Irani Ekta Kapoor and her friend Smriti Irani along with President of ITA Awards, Anu Ranjan were seen posing for camera. Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh also graced the event. Kanchi Singh looked stunning in a blue dress. Arjun Bijlani & Aalisha Panwar Ishq Mein Mar Jawan actors, Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar were seen posing for cameras. While Arjun looked dashing in a black suit, Aalisha looked beautiful in a pink dress. Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi Pavitra Rishta couple, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani graced ITA awards 2017. Ravi Dubey Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, Ravi Dubey looked dapper in a grey suit. Rochelle & Keith Sequeira Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are giving us couple goals at the ITA awards 2017. Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Sheikh Television's one of the adorable couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh graced the event. Sanjeeda captured our attentuon with her unique hairstyle. Jennifer Winget Beyhadh actress and the diva of television industry, Jennifer Winget looked gorgeous in blue dress. Mouni Roy We can't take our eyes off from this beauty! Naagin actress looked ravishing in her stylish ensemble.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...

(Images Source: Colors TV, Twitter)