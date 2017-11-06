 »   »   » ITA Awards 2017: Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Jennifer Winget & Others Rock The Red Carpet (PICS)

Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was held in Mumbai, on Sunday (November 5). The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Apparently, Kumkum Bhagya actress, Sriti Jha, Naagin actress Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others performed at the event.
The who's who from the television industry graced the event. Ishqbaaz actors - Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, YRKKH actors, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Kishwer Merchant, Avika Gor, Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget and others were present at the event. Have a look...
Kunal Jaisingh & Shrenu Parikh
Ishqbaaz jodi, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh rocked the red carpet. While Kunal looked dapper in a blue suit, Shrenu looked gorgeous in orange dress.
Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna
Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta looked dapper at Indian Television Acadamy Awards 2017. His co-actress, Surbhi Chandna also graced the event.
Mohit Abrol & Mansi Srivastava
Mohit Abrol shared a few pictures from ITA awards 2017 red carpet and wrote, "Walking the red carpet with ravishing hot and one and only @dearmansi ❤️❤️😘😊."
Avika Gor
Avika Gor, who will be seen in Colors' new show Laadoo 2 looked beautiful in a orange dress.
Ekta Kapoor & Smriti Irani
Ekta Kapoor and her friend Smriti Irani along with President of ITA Awards, Anu Ranjan were seen posing for camera.
Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh also graced the event. Kanchi Singh looked stunning in a blue dress.
Arjun Bijlani & Aalisha Panwar
Ishq Mein Mar Jawan actors, Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar were seen posing for cameras. While Arjun looked dashing in a black suit, Aalisha looked beautiful in a pink dress.
Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi
Pavitra Rishta couple, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani graced ITA awards 2017.
Rochelle & Keith Sequeira
Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are giving us couple goals at the ITA awards 2017.
Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Sheikh
Television's one of the adorable couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh graced the event. Sanjeeda captured our attentuon with her unique hairstyle.
Jennifer Winget
Beyhadh actress and the diva of television industry, Jennifer Winget looked gorgeous in blue dress.
