 »   »   » It’s A Wrap For KBC 9! Amitabh Bachchan’s Constant Talking Has Affected His Vocal Chords!

The iconic 17-year-old quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, was back with a bang with the ninth season. Amitabh Bachchan, as usual, played the perfect host of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has been topping the TRP charts. But unfortunately, the show will soon be coming to an end. As Big B wrapped up the ninth season, he poured his heart out on his blog. He also wrote as to how his constant talking affected his vocal chords.

Amitabh Bachchan Wrote On His Blog Sharing a few pictures from KBC 9, Big B wrote, "A peculiar sadness descends upon all those that have connected with us on this seasons KBC .. including those that took part in its production and broadcast .." “9 PM Shall Not Be The Same For Many”! "Countless pictures are taken for keep sake, nostalgia shall rule soon and all connected shall get disconnected to get connected elsewhere .. 9 pm shall not be the same for many .. and many shall wait for it to happen again, albeit after a break of some months hopefully ..." KBC 9 Finale! "BUT for today it shall have to be ‘packers' now .. the constant talking for the past month for KBC has infected my vocal chords and now with throat pain and swallowing problems, am on antibiotics and pain killers to be able to work tomorrow the entire day for the FINALE of the KBC season 9 ..." Amitabh Bachchan Is On Medication! Big B further wrote that fans need not worry as the medications should work! He wrote, "No worries .. the tablets seem to be working .. hot gargles, medications and rest shall give fresh strength by the morrow ..." KBC Is The Most Complicated Game Show In another post, Big B wrote, "This most complicated game show would never be the same if it were not for the dedicated and most constructive team of almost 450 personnel, working tirelessly round the clock in the varied and various departments of the show ..." Big B Further Wrote . . . "To them my salutations .. they make the appearance the cheer the suspense the quizzing .. all look so unimaginably great gracious and generous, that even this very weak attempt at an alliteration pales before it ..." Big B Thanks KBC Team "Thank you dear KBC team for your patience and your efficiency .. your detailing and the intelligent outputs in its programming .. the coordination and the execution of all that is required and at times not required .. haha ehe .. that was a little side one with those that I deal with and flush past them in mirth .. ." Big B Thanks All "Thank you all .. for making this another historic event in the history of the show .. 17 years ago it created history and you have made it happen again .. that is no small task .. the show is No 1 in its rankings and has brought the Channel Sony to No 1 position .. !! ... exactly what it did in the past .. in the year 2000 ..." “‘Play Along’ It Has Created A Different Kind Of Connect With Audience” "The young of the country need to be applauded .. for they have given the show immense vision and support .. as they ‘play along' it has created a different kind of connect with the audience .. that is remarkable .. May your love continue .. and may your efforts never fade ..."

Meanwhile, the new show, Haasil, will be replacing KBC 9.

Well, we shall definitely miss KBC. We hope the new season with Big B as the host will be back soon! Hit the comment box to share your views about the show.

(Images Source: Amitabh Bachchan Blog)